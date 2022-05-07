Making progress at McGregor Lake restoration project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, in partnership with the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing construction at McGregor Lake near Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin and Marquette, Iowa, to create islands to restore floodplain forest habitat for wildlife, including migratory birds. The partners had a site visit to view progress July 5.

