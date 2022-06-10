66th Comptroller Airman recognized by Hanscom University

Master Sgt. Michael Kennedy, Hanscom career assistance advisor, congratulates Senior Airman Ling Yu, 66th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, after presenting her with a certificate of achievement at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Oct 6 for completing courses at Hanscom University that earned her Wingman Level. To achieve Wingman level, Yu completed four core, one intermediate, and one advanced class in addition to her course project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

