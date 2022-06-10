66th Comptroller Airman recognized by Hanscom University

Master Sgt. Michael Kennedy, Hanscom career assistance advisor, presents Senior Airman Ling Yu, 66th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, with a Hanscom University certificate of achievement at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Oct 6. Yu received a certificate for completed courses at Hanscom University to earn her Wingman Level. To achieve Wingman Level, Yu completed four core, one intermediate and one advanced class, as well as a course project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)
10.06.2022
10.07.2022
|7454846
|221006-F-JW594-2007
|2100x1400
|2.04 MB
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|0
|0
