66th Comptroller Airman recognized by Hanscom University

Master Sgt. Michael Kennedy, Hanscom career assistance advisor, presents Senior Airman Ling Yu, 66th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, with a Hanscom University certificate of achievement at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Oct 6. Yu received a certificate for completed courses at Hanscom University to earn her Wingman Level. To achieve Wingman Level, Yu completed four core, one intermediate and one advanced class, as well as a course project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

