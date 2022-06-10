Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    66th Comptroller Airman recognized by Hanscom University [Image 2 of 3]

    66th Comptroller Airman recognized by Hanscom University

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Michael Kennedy, Hanscom career assistance advisor, presents Senior Airman Ling Yu, 66th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst, with a Hanscom University certificate of achievement at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Oct 6. Yu received a certificate for completed courses at Hanscom University to earn her Wingman Level. To achieve Wingman Level, Yu completed four core, one intermediate and one advanced class, as well as a course project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    career assistance advisor
    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    66th Comptroller Squadron
    Hanscom University

