4th MXG tests new CFT stand

An Airman assigned to the 4th Maintenance Group puts a pin in a conformal fuel tank stand at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The new stands will allow units to have a larger number of stands on hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)
