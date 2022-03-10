Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th MXG tests new CFT stand [Image 3 of 4]

    4th MXG tests new CFT stand

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    An Airman assigned to the 4th Maintenance Group puts a pin in a conformal fuel tank stand at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The new stands will allow units to have a larger number of stands on hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 11:27
    Photo ID: 7454630
    VIRIN: 221003-F-LD599-0065
    Resolution: 5563x3709
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 4th MXG tests new CFT stand [Image 4 of 4], by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Fighter Wing
    F-15E
    CFT
    Strike Eagle
    stand
    4th MXG

