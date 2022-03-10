Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th MXG tests new CFT stand [Image 2 of 4]

    4th MXG tests new CFT stand

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Maintenance Group mount a conformal fuel tank to a CFT stand at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. Multiple units within the 4th MXG contributed to planning and creating these new stands to combat the supply shortage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Lynn)

