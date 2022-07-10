U.S., UK Navies Conduct Unmanned Exercise in Arabian Gulf

(221007-N-NS602-1002) ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 7, 2022) Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessels (USV) operate with USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), HMS Bangor (M109), HMS Chiddingfold (M37) and USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142) in the Arabian Gulf during exercise Phantom Scope, Oct. 7. During the bilateral exercise between the United States and United Kingdom, USVs operated in conjunction with crewed ships and naval command centers ashore in Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roland Franklin)

