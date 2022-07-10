Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., UK Navies Conduct Unmanned Exercise in Arabian Gulf

    U.S., UK Navies Conduct Unmanned Exercise in Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Roland Franklin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet         

    (221007-N-NS602-1005) ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 7, 2022) Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessels (USV) operate with USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), HMS Bangor (M109), HMS Chiddingfold (M37) and USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142) in the Arabian Gulf during exercise Phantom Scope, Oct. 7. During the bilateral exercise between the United States and United Kingdom, USVs operated in conjunction with crewed ships and naval command centers ashore in Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roland Franklin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 10:19
    Photo ID: 7454548
    VIRIN: 221007-N-NS602-1005
    Resolution: 5172x3448
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., UK Navies Conduct Unmanned Exercise in Arabian Gulf, by CPO Roland Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Phantom Scope
    Unmanned surface vessels
    Saildrone Explorer

