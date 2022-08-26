Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard proceed through a personnel deployment line during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection August 26, 2022 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The NORI is a routine exercise used to evaluate a units capability to perform as a nuclear support unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 10:02 Photo ID: 7454528 VIRIN: 220826-Z-EY983-1065 Resolution: 3138x3922 Size: 7.42 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Processing Through NORI [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.