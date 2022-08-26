Processing Through NORI

Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard proceed through a personnel deployment line during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection August 26, 2022 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The NORI is a routine exercise used to evaluate a units capability to perform as a nuclear support unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)
|08.26.2022
|10.07.2022 10:02
|7454528
|220826-Z-EY983-1065
|3138x3922
|7.42 MB
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|0
|0
Successful Inspection at the 171st Air Refueling Wing
