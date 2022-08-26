Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Processing Through NORI [Image 7 of 10]

    Processing Through NORI

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Guardsmen assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard proceed through a personnel deployment line during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection August 26, 2022 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The NORI is a routine exercise used to evaluate a units capability to perform as a nuclear support unit. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 10:02
    Photo ID: 7454526
    VIRIN: 220826-Z-EY983-1046
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 32.38 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Processing Through NORI [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Air Refueling Wing
    171st
    NORI

