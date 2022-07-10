Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Dragon 22 [Image 4 of 4]

    Resolute Dragon 22

    JAPAN

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, exhibits a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle for Gen. Yuichi Togashi, 2nd Division Commanding Officer, Japan Self-Defense Force, Northern Army during Resolute Dragon 22 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 7, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 08:39
    Photo ID: 7454389
    VIRIN: 221007-M-FR804-0110
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 22 [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22
    Resolute Dragon 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Bilateral Training
    Marines
    3D MARDIV
    resolutedragon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT