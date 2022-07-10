U.S. Marines with 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, exhibits a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle for Gen. Yuichi Togashi, 2nd Division Commanding Officer, Japan Self-Defense Force, Northern Army during Resolute Dragon 22 at Yausubetsu Maneuver Area, Hokkaido, Japan, Oct. 7, 2022. Resolute Dragon 22 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch)

