NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Oct. 06, 2022) Naval Station Mayport Commanding Officer, Capt. Brian Binder, and Fleet and Family Support Center Mayport staff gather for a Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Oct. 6, 2022. The concept of Domestic Violence Awareness Month began as a "Day of Unity" in October 1981, and soon after evolved into an entire week. In 1987, the first monthly observance took place. Two years later Congress passed a law officially designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy photo by David Holmes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 08:03 Photo ID: 7454385 VIRIN: 221006-N-UC050-0015 Resolution: 7360x3830 Size: 5.18 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSTA Mayport Domestic Violence Awareness Proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by David Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.