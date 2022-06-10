Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Mayport Domestic Violence Awareness Proclamation [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVSTA Mayport Domestic Violence Awareness Proclamation

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by David Holmes 

    Naval Station Mayport

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Oct. 06, 2022) Naval Station Mayport Commanding Officer, Capt. Brian Binder, and Fleet and Family Support Center Mayport staff gather for a Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Oct. 6, 2022. The concept of Domestic Violence Awareness Month began as a "Day of Unity" in October 1981, and soon after evolved into an entire week. In 1987, the first monthly observance took place. Two years later Congress passed a law officially designating October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy photo by David Holmes/Released)

    TAGS

    Fleet and Family Support Center
    FFSC
    Domestic Violence
    Mayport
    proclamation

