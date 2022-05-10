New government vehicle carwash opens

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Hannah Carranza 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A government operated vehicle gets washed Oct. 05, by new automated official vehicle carwash located in building13 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The new energy efficient carwash recycles the water used, making it more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

