Col. Sirena Morris, 88th Mission Support Group commander, and Ryan Gillespie, 88th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation supervisor, cut the red ribbon at the Oct. 05, grand opening of the official government vehicle carwash in building 13 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The new energy efficient carwash has been five years in the making and is replacing the older manual vehicle wash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 08:04
|Photo ID:
|7454373
|VIRIN:
|221005-F-YM631-1007
|Resolution:
|2003x3000
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New government vehicle carwash opens [Image 2 of 2], by Hannah Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New government vehicle carwash opens
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT