    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Hannah Carranza 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Sirena Morris, 88th Mission Support Group commander, and Ryan Gillespie, 88th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation supervisor, cut the red ribbon at the Oct. 05, grand opening of the official government vehicle carwash in building 13 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The new energy efficient carwash has been five years in the making and is replacing the older manual vehicle wash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah Carranza)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022
    Photo ID: 7454373
    VIRIN: 221005-F-YM631-1007
    Resolution: 2003x3000
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New government vehicle carwash opens [Image 2 of 2], by Hannah Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

