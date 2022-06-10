Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – 104th ENG BN RG 34 M4A1 Day Fire Stage 2 6 OCT 2022 [Image 6 of 8]

    Fort Dix – 104th ENG BN RG 34 M4A1 Day Fire Stage 2 6 OCT 2022

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The soldiers from the 104th Engineer Battalion are at the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 34 during their M4A1 Table VI CBRN, Day Fire Stage 2. The 104th Engineer Battalions is based in Port Murray, New Jersey. (Images are provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 07:36
    Photo ID: 7454338
    VIRIN: 221006-O-BC272-496
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 639.32 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – 104th ENG BN RG 34 M4A1 Day Fire Stage 2 6 OCT 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Weapons Ranges New Jersey

