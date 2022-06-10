Fort Dix – 104th ENG BN RG 34 M4A1 Day Fire Stage 2 6 OCT 2022

The soldiers from the 104th Engineer Battalion are at the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 34 during their M4A1 Table VI CBRN, Day Fire Stage 2. The 104th Engineer Battalions is based in Port Murray, New Jersey. (Images are provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

