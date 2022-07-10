U.S., UK Navies Conduct Unmanned Exercise in Arabian Gulf

(221007-N-UL352-1156) ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 7, 2022) Chief Warrant Officer 3 Demetrius Perry observes visuals transmitted from an unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the combat information center aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) during exercise Phantom Scope, Oct. 7. During the exercise, USVs operated in conjunction with crewed ships and naval command centers ashore in Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy Boan)

