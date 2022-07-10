U.S., UK Navies Conduct Unmanned Exercise in Arabian Gulf

(221007-N-OC333-1084) MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 7, 2022) U.S. 5th Fleet personnel monitor visuals transmitted from an unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Task Force 59’s Robotics Operations Center during exercise Phantom Scope, Oct. 7. During the exercise, USVs operated in conjunction with crewed ships and naval command centers ashore in Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

