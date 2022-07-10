Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., UK Navies Conduct Unmanned Exercise in Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S., UK Navies Conduct Unmanned Exercise in Arabian Gulf

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet         

    (221007-N-OC333-1084) MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 7, 2022) U.S. 5th Fleet personnel monitor visuals transmitted from an unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Task Force 59’s Robotics Operations Center during exercise Phantom Scope, Oct. 7. During the exercise, USVs operated in conjunction with crewed ships and naval command centers ashore in Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    IMAGE INFO

