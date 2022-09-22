168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit

The 168th Wing Comptroller Flight completed the end-of-fiscal year closeout budget for the 168th Wing with style and upbeat morale while dressing up for spirit week in their office. The Spirit week included tie-die day, Frank day, during which they dressed up as different Franks, a favorite decade in history day, a crazy day, and Hawaiian day. The end of year is when finance works additional hours analyzing spreadsheets and crunching numbers to ensure funding for equipment and resources for the mission are executed responsibly, allocated and multiple accounts are balanced.

