Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit [Image 11 of 11]

    168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    The 168th Wing Comptroller Flight completed the end-of-fiscal year closeout budget for the 168th Wing with style and upbeat morale while dressing up for spirit week in their office. The Spirit week included tie-die day, Frank day, during which they dressed up as different Franks, a favorite decade in history day, a crazy day, and Hawaiian day. The end of year is when finance works additional hours analyzing spreadsheets and crunching numbers to ensure funding for equipment and resources for the mission are executed responsibly, allocated and multiple accounts are balanced.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 21:05
    Photo ID: 7454037
    VIRIN: 220920-Z-UF872-002
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 17.33 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit [Image 11 of 11], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit
    168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit
    168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit
    168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit
    168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit
    168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit
    168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit
    168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit
    168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit
    168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit
    168th Comptroller Flight End of Year Spirit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Finance
    Spirit Week
    Comptrollers
    168th Wing
    End of Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT