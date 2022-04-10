60th Dental Squadron Airman recognized as Warrior of the Week

U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, right, 60th AMW command chief, recognize Master Sgt. Kyle Wireman, 60th Dental Squadron oral surgery flight chief, as the Warrior of the Week at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 4, 2022. The Warrior of the Week program recognizes outstanding Airmen who have made significant contributions to their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

