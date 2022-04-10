Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th Dental Squadron Airman recognized as Warrior of the Week [Image 2 of 2]

    60th Dental Squadron Airman recognized as Warrior of the Week

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Wireman, 60th Dental Squadron oral surgery flight chief, works at a computer at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 4, 2022. Wireman was the Warrior of the Week from Oct. 3 – 7, 2022. The program recognizes outstanding Airmen who have made significant contributions to their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 19:03
    Photo ID: 7453905
    VIRIN: 221004-F-YT028-1095
    Resolution: 7554x5036
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Dental Squadron Airman recognized as Warrior of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th Dental Squadron Airman recognized as Warrior of the Week
    60th Dental Squadron Airman recognized as Warrior of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Travis AFB
    Surgery
    WoW
    DGMC
    60th DS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT