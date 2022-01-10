Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022 [Image 20 of 22]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force goalie Guy Blessing prepares himself before an exhibition hockey game against Colorado College at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Oct. 1, 2022. Air Force was defeated by Colorado College 5-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 17:32
    Photo ID: 7453812
    VIRIN: 221001-F-XS730-1059
    Resolution: 5833x3894
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022 [Image 22 of 22], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022
    U.S. Air Force Academy Hockey vs Colorado College 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hockey
    Air Force
    Colorado
    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT