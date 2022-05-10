Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2022 [Image 10 of 22]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Commandant's Challenge 2022

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Academy cadets participate in the Commandant's Challenge at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., Oct. 5, 2022. The challenge is an annual event at the Academy focused on military training, warrior ethos, and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 17:31
    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Air Force
    USAFA
    Commandant's Challenge

