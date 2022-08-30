Mrs. Debbie Schiess, wife of Combined Force Space Component Command commander Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess, speaks during an All Call at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022. Debbie is involved in helping families and spouses utilize the resources they have available to them such as Heartlink, a meeting for new spouses to connect with one another and learn of the base’s resources. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 12:55 Photo ID: 7453256 VIRIN: 220830-X-VE588-1152 Resolution: 4713x3142 Size: 1.3 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet the CFSCC Command family [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.