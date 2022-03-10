Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch Keeps the Fleet Ready to Fight [Image 9 of 9]

    FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch Keeps the Fleet Ready to Fight

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) H-53 Military Branch head and CH-53 pilot Capt. Ryan Boyer, left, and Aaron Bennett, an aircraft examiner at FRCE, conduct a flight control inspection on a tail pylon for a CH-53 helicopter. In order to provide the fleet with quality and capable aircraft, FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch oversees a range of critical functions including inspections and safety checks conducted during each phase of the maintenance, overhaul and repair process. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 11:15
    Photo ID: 7453031
    VIRIN: 221003-N-DG753-011
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.85 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch Keeps the Fleet Ready to Fight [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-53
    Marines
    NAVAIR
    USNAVY
    FRCE
    COMFRC

