Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) H-53 Military Branch head and CH-53 pilot Capt. Ryan Boyer, left, and Aaron Bennett, an aircraft examiner at FRCE, conduct a flight control inspection on a tail pylon for a CH-53 helicopter. In order to provide the fleet with quality and capable aircraft, FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch oversees a range of critical functions including inspections and safety checks conducted during each phase of the maintenance, overhaul and repair process. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 11:15
|Photo ID:
|7453031
|VIRIN:
|221003-N-DG753-011
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.85 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch Keeps the Fleet Ready to Fight [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch Keeps the Fleet Ready to Fight
