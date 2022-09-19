FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch Keeps the Fleet Ready to Fight

A recently overhauled CH-53 helicopter flies out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The aircrew consists of Marines from Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) H-53 Military Branch. In order to provide the fleet with quality and capable aircraft, FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch oversees a range of critical functions including inspections and safety checks conducted during each phase of the maintenance, overhaul and repair process. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.)

