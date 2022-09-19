Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch Keeps the Fleet Ready to Fight [Image 8 of 9]

    FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch Keeps the Fleet Ready to Fight

    NC, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    A recently overhauled CH-53 helicopter flies out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The aircrew consists of Marines from Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) H-53 Military Branch. In order to provide the fleet with quality and capable aircraft, FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch oversees a range of critical functions including inspections and safety checks conducted during each phase of the maintenance, overhaul and repair process. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 11:15
    Location: NC, US
    CH-53
    Marines
    NAVAIR
    USNAVY
    FRCE
    COMFRC

