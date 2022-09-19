A recently overhauled CH-53 helicopter flies out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The aircrew consists of Marines from Fleet Readiness Center East’s (FRCE) H-53 Military Branch. In order to provide the fleet with quality and capable aircraft, FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch oversees a range of critical functions including inspections and safety checks conducted during each phase of the maintenance, overhaul and repair process. (Photo by Joe Andes, Fleet Readiness Center East Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 11:15
|Photo ID:
|7453027
|VIRIN:
|220919-N-DG753-310
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|18.2 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch Keeps the Fleet Ready to Fight [Image 9 of 9], by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCE’s H-53 Military Branch Keeps the Fleet Ready to Fight
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT