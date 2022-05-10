Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard offloads $6.5 million in cocaine, transfers 4 smugglers to federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard offloads $6.5 million in cocaine, transfers 4 smugglers to federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser and Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents offloaded 721pounds (327kgs) of cocaine Wednesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, following the interdiction of a smuggling vessel in the Mona Passage Sept. 26, 2022. Four men apprehended in this case are facing federal prosecution in Puerto Rico on drug smuggling charges. The interdiction is the result of multi-agency efforts involving the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), the Caribbean Border Interagency Group and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ricardo Castrodad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 09:54
    Photo ID: 7452821
    VIRIN: 221005-G-KA744-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard offloads $6.5 million in cocaine, transfers 4 smugglers to federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard offloads $6.5 million in cocaine, transfers 4 smugglers to federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard offloads $6.5 million in cocaine, transfers 4 smugglers to federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    Mona Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser
    $6.5 million seized cocaine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT