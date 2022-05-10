The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser and Caribbean Corridor Strike Force agents offloaded 721pounds (327kgs) of cocaine Wednesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, following the interdiction of a smuggling vessel in the Mona Passage Sept. 26, 2022. Four men apprehended in this case are facing federal prosecution in Puerto Rico on drug smuggling charges. The interdiction is the result of multi-agency efforts involving the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), the Caribbean Border Interagency Group and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ricardo Castrodad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 09:54 Photo ID: 7452820 VIRIN: 221005-G-KA744-1001 Resolution: 3691x2617 Size: 2.35 MB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard offloads $6.5 million in cocaine, transfers 4 smugglers to federal agents in San Juan, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.