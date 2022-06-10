U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, signs a Fire Prevention Week proclamation with Staff Sgt. Craig Deacon, center, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of fire prevention, and Sparky the Fire Dog, right, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022. Fire Prevention Week is observed yearly beginning on October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which destroyed over three square miles of the city. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Foister)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 08:47 Photo ID: 7452537 VIRIN: 221006-F-XR527-1003 Resolution: 5680x3779 Size: 2.12 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Air Base observes Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.