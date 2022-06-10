Ramstein Air Base observes Fire Prevention Week

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, Staff Sgt. Craig Deacon, center, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of fire prevention, and Sparky the Fire Dog pose for a photo after signing a Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022. Fire Prevention Week runs from October 9th to October 15th every year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Foister)

