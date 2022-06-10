U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, Staff Sgt. Craig Deacon, center, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of fire prevention, and Sparky the Fire Dog pose for a photo after signing a Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022. Fire Prevention Week runs from October 9th to October 15th every year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 08:47
|Photo ID:
|7452538
|VIRIN:
|221006-F-XR527-1004
|Resolution:
|5459x3632
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein Air Base observes Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
