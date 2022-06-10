Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Air Base observes Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 4]

    Ramstein Air Base observes Fire Prevention Week

    GERMANY

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, left, 86th Airlift Wing commander, Staff Sgt. Craig Deacon, center, 86th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of fire prevention, and Sparky the Fire Dog pose for a photo after signing a Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022. Fire Prevention Week runs from October 9th to October 15th every year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Foister)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Air Base observes Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

