This historical photo from the 1861 Harpers Weekly shows Norfolk Naval Shipyard as it looked in that era.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 07:06
|Photo ID:
|7452470
|VIRIN:
|221006-N-N2259-291
|Resolution:
|725x419
|Size:
|124.5 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NNSY Celebrates Virginia Archaeology Month [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NNSY Celebrates Virginia Archaeology Month
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT