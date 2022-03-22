NNSY Celebrates Virginia Archaeology Month

In January and February 2022, MEB uncovered three anchors near Dry Dock 1 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard while working to install the floodwall. Initial evaluation is that all three anchors were manufactured before the Civil War. One anchor is made from iron, but includes a large wood stock. The design suggests a relative date of the very late 18th century to early 19th century. Another anchor features a unique design due to having a short iron stock and little is known about this type of anchor. It is speculated that it was manufactured prior to the Civil War. As for the third anchor, it is yet a different design from the other two, consisting of a folding stock, which suggests dating it to the 19th century.

