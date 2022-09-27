378th Air Expeditionary Wing Photo

Personnel assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and Royal Saudi Air Force, pose for a group photo Sept. 27, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The mission of the 378th AEW is to defend joint forces at Prince Sultan Air Base while projecting combat air power in support of the theater plans and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

