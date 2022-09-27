Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing Photo [Image 1 of 5]

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing Photo

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Personnel assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing and Royal Saudi Air Force, pose for a group photo Sept. 27, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The mission of the 378th AEW is to defend joint forces at Prince Sultan Air Base while projecting combat air power in support of the theater plans and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
