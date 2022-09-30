Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Maintenance Battalion Marines meet with Materiel Support Command-Korea Representatives [Image 6 of 8]

    3rd Maintenance Battalion Marines meet with Materiel Support Command-Korea Representatives

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cleveland Rolle, a machinist with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, explains to members of Materiel Support Command-Korea what different types of machines and equipment are used by the Marines of 3rd Maintenance Battalion at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 30, 2022. The purpose of the presentation was to explain and demonstrate the capabilities of three dimensional printing and how they will be incorporated in future operations. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Maintenance Battalion Marines meet with Materiel Support Command-Korea Representatives [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Capabilities
    Marines
    III MEF
    3d MLG
    3RD SGX

