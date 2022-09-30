3rd Maintenance Battalion Marines meet with Materiel Support Command-Korea Representatives

U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, speak to representatives from Materiel Support Command-Korea from their Expeditionary Fabrication Facility at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 30, 2022. The purpose of the presentation was to explain and demonstrate the capabilities of three dimensional printing and how they will be incorporated in future operations. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)

