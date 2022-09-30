Fort Bliss, local educators kick off annual Partners in Education Program

Brig. Gen. Michael Simmering, deputy commanding general - operations, 1st Armored Division, delivers the opening remarks during the Fort Bliss Partners in Education Kick-Off Event Sept. 30, 2022 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. “We think we need to take a more proactive role in our community,” Simmering said. “We can’t simply support the few schools out there that have large military populations and not allow our Soldiers to be seen by the greater community. We need to be out there with you, the educators on the edge helping make the children of today into the citizens, soldiers, and quite honestly, the leaders that will lead this nation into the future.”

