Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Bliss, local educators kick off annual Partners in Education Program [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Bliss, local educators kick off annual Partners in Education Program

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Armored Division

    Brig. Gen. Michael Simmering, deputy commanding general - operations, 1st Armored Division, delivers the opening remarks during the Fort Bliss Partners in Education Kick-Off Event Sept. 30, 2022 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. “We think we need to take a more proactive role in our community,” Simmering said. “We can’t simply support the few schools out there that have large military populations and not allow our Soldiers to be seen by the greater community. We need to be out there with you, the educators on the edge helping make the children of today into the citizens, soldiers, and quite honestly, the leaders that will lead this nation into the future.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 23:38
    Photo ID: 7451908
    VIRIN: 220930-A-ER396-099
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.74 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss, local educators kick off annual Partners in Education Program [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Bliss, local educators kick off annual Partners in Education Program
    Fort Bliss, local educators kick off annual Partners in Education Program
    Fort Bliss, local educators kick off annual Partners in Education Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Bliss, local educators kick off annual Partners in Education Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Educators
    1st Armored Division Parnters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT