    Fort Bliss, local educators kick off annual Partners in Education Program [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Bliss, local educators kick off annual Partners in Education Program

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Armored Division

    Jonathan Cash Vasquez, a kindergarten student from Bliss Elementary School, leads those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance to help open the Fort Bliss Partners in Education Kick-Off Event Sept. 30, 2022 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The PIE Program has been active between the Fort Bliss and El Paso communities for 36 years. (Photo by Christopher Bohn, Fort Bliss MWR)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 23:32
    Photo ID: 7451905
    VIRIN: 220930-A-ER396-847
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.8 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss, local educators kick off annual Partners in Education Program [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

