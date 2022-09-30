Fort Bliss, local educators kick off annual Partners in Education Program

Jonathan Cash Vasquez, a kindergarten student from Bliss Elementary School, leads those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance to help open the Fort Bliss Partners in Education Kick-Off Event Sept. 30, 2022 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The PIE Program has been active between the Fort Bliss and El Paso communities for 36 years. (Photo by Christopher Bohn, Fort Bliss MWR)

