Jonathan Cash Vasquez, a kindergarten student from Bliss Elementary School, leads those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance to help open the Fort Bliss Partners in Education Kick-Off Event Sept. 30, 2022 at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center. The PIE Program has been active between the Fort Bliss and El Paso communities for 36 years. (Photo by Christopher Bohn, Fort Bliss MWR)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 23:32
|Photo ID:
|7451905
|VIRIN:
|220930-A-ER396-847
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss, local educators kick off annual Partners in Education Program [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
