DAF Chief Information Officer visits Kadena

Lauren Knausenberger, Department of the Air Force chief information officer, listens to a briefing from 18th Communications Squadron Airmen during a visit to Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2022. Knausenberger toured the installations’ cyber infrastructure and spoke with personnel from the 18th Communications Squadron about their mission, equipment, innovation and capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rhett Isbell)

