Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DAF Chief Information Officer visits Kadena [Image 4 of 6]

    DAF Chief Information Officer visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rhett Isbell 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Lauren Knausenberger, Department of the Air Force chief information officer, shakes hands with 18th Communications Squadron members during a visit to Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 3, 2022. As the Air Force CIO, Knausenberger leads two directorates and supports 20,000 cyber operations and support personnel around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rhett Isbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 23:15
    Photo ID: 7451899
    VIRIN: 221003-F-PB217-1010
    Resolution: 5113x3409
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAF Chief Information Officer visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Rhett Isbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DAF Chief Information Officer visits Kadena
    DAF Chief Information Officer visits Kadena
    DAF Chief Information Officer visits Kadena
    DAF Chief Information Officer visits Kadena
    DAF Chief Information Officer visits Kadena
    DAF Chief Information Officer visits Kadena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Japan
    18th Wing
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT