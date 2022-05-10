Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Dodge sports new indoor ACFT facility [Image 5 of 6]

    Camp Dodge sports new indoor ACFT facility

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    A new indoor Army Combat Fitness Test facility at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, is shown in the background as a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to the 7456th Medical Operations Readiness Unit drags a 90-pound sled during ACFT testing Oct. 5, 2022. The Iowa National Guard Field House features 16 turf lanes, energy saving motion sensor lights and temperature control available for Iowa’s cold winters. The ACFT is the Army’s new record fitness test as of October 1. Each of the six events provides an assessment of Soldiers’ physical strength, mental toughness, coordination and flexibility while reducing preventable injuries. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Dodge sports new indoor ACFT facility [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Iowa National Guard
    Modernization
    ACFT
    7456th Medical Operations Readiness Unit
    Camp Dodge Training Center

