The newly constructed Army Combat Fitness Test facility at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, is displayed on Oct. 5, 2022. It will be available for Soldiers to use by the end of October. The Iowa National Guard Field House features 16 turf lanes, energy saving motion sensor lights and temperature control available for Iowa’s cold winters. The ACFT is the Army’s new record fitness test as of October 1. Each of the six events provides an assessment of Soldiers’ physical strength, mental toughness, coordination and flexibility while reducing preventable injuries. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 17:22 Photo ID: 7451500 VIRIN: 221005-Z-KS612-001 Resolution: 5972x3704 Size: 11.57 MB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Dodge sports new indoor ACFT facility [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tawny Kruse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.