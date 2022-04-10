Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, other agencies rescue 3 people, dog from sinking vessel [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard, other agencies rescue 3 people, dog from sinking vessel

    WA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13 PADET Astoria

    A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Bellingham tows a vessel that was sinking near Sucia Island in the San Juan Islands, Washington Oct. 4, 2022. The boatcrew towed the vessel to Hale Passage, where the vessel was transferred to a BoatUS boatcrew and towed to shore. (U.S.Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 15:44
    Photo ID: 7451308
    VIRIN: 221004-G-AS553-1002
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 735.57 KB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, other agencies rescue 3 people, dog from sinking vessel [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, other agencies rescue 3 people, dog from sinking vessel
    Coast Guard, other agencies rescue 3 people, dog from sinking vessel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT