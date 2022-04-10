A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Bellingham tows a vessel that was sinking near Sucia Island in the San Juan Islands, Washington Oct. 4, 2022. The boatcrew towed the vessel to Hale Passage, where the vessel was transferred to a BoatUS boatcrew and towed to shore. (U.S.Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 10.04.2022
Location: WA, US
Coast Guard, other agencies rescue 3 people, dog from sinking vessel