    Presque Isle Beach Nourishment [Image 5 of 6]

    Presque Isle Beach Nourishment

    ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District along with contracting partners work along the shores of Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pennsylvania, September, 03, 2022, placing newly shipped in sand along with removed sand (tombolo) throughout the beach to help combat erosion that threatens Erie Harbor as well endangered species of birds that call Presque Isle home. (U.S. Army Photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:02
    Location: ERIE, PA, US 
    This work, Presque Isle Beach Nourishment [Image 6 of 6], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Erosion
    Erie
    Buffalo District
    Presque Isle

