Presque Isle Beach Nourishment

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District along with contracting partners work along the shores of Presque Isle State Park in Erie, Pennsylvania, September, 03, 2022, placing newly shipped in sand along with removed sand (tombolo) throughout the beach to help combat erosion that threatens Erie Harbor as well endangered species of birds that call Presque Isle home. (U.S. Army Photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
