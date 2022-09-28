Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BASH; protecting Tyndall's jets [Image 3 of 3]

    BASH; protecting Tyndall's jets

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Morgan Searcy 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Christine Eades, 325th Fighter Wing safety wildlife biologist technician, shows the damage done to a telephone pole by bears at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 28, 2022. These members track and monitor land-based mammals as well as birds to ensure flight line safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt
    Morgan Searcy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:03
    Photo ID: 7451063
    VIRIN: 220928-F-VT311-1092
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BASH; protecting Tyndall's jets [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Morgan Searcy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BASH; protecting Tyndall's jets
    BASH; protecting Tyndall's jets
    BASH; protecting Tyndall's jets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BASH; protecting Tyndall's jets

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BASH
    ACC
    USDA
    saftey
    Tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT