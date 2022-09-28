Jonathan Cornman, 325th Fighter Wing safety wildlife
biologist, explains how pyrotechnics work and their
purpose within the Bird Aviation Safety Hazard program at
Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 28, 2022. These are
used commonly to scare off birds and wildlife that could
cause damage to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt
Morgan Searcy)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:03
|Photo ID:
|7451060
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-VT311-1060
|Resolution:
|3377x5384
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BASH; protecting Tyndall's jets [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Morgan Searcy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BASH; protecting Tyndall's jets
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT