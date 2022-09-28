BASH; protecting Tyndall's jets

Jonathan Cornman, 325th Fighter Wing safety wildlife

biologist, explains how pyrotechnics work and their

purpose within the Bird Aviation Safety Hazard program at

Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 28, 2022. These are

used commonly to scare off birds and wildlife that could

cause damage to aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt

Morgan Searcy)

